Donald Trump's grab for the Panama Canal

The US has a big interest in the canal through which 40% of its container traffic passes

Danish cargo ship Lars Maersk sailing across Gatun Lake in the Panama Canal
Danish cargo ship Lars Maersk sailing across Gatun Lake, an artificial lake which makes up a large portion of the Panama Canal
(Image credit: Arnulfo Franco / AFP / Getty Images)
In his inaugural address last month, Donald Trump described the US decision to hand full control of the canal to Panama, in 1999, as "a foolish gift that should have never been made".

Trump also claimed that the Panamanian authorities overcharge the US ships for transit fees – and that "above all China is operating the Panama Canal". He added: "We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama and we are taking it back!" The president has often returned to this theme in recent months. Asked on 7 January whether he could assure the world he would not use military or other coercion to gain control of the Panama Canal or Greenland, Trump said: "No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this: we need them for economic security."

