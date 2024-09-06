Hunter Biden pleads guilty to tax charges

What happened

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges yesterday, surprising prosecutors and the judge overseeing the case in Los Angeles.

Who said what

"I will not subject my family to more pain, more invasions of privacy and needless embarrassment," Biden said. He added that decisions by U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi meant the jury "would never had heard" how his former crack cocaine addiction contributed to his tax evasion "or that I had paid every penny of my back taxes including penalties."



"Tax evasion is common," The Washington Post said, "but criminal charges for tax evasion are rare" and sentences are typically light. Before pleading guilty, Biden offered an Alford plea — accepting the charges while maintaining his innocence — but prosecutors strongly objected. The "atmosphere in the courtroom" was "tense, clamorous and chaotic," The New York Times said, but "much of the legal drama" was "drained of its national significance" the moment Biden's father, President Joe Biden, "withdrew from the 2024 race in July."

What next?

Scarsi, a Donald Trump appointee, cautioned Biden that without a plea deal, he faces up to 17 years in prison and $1.35 million in fines when he is sentenced Dec. 16. A federal judge in Delaware will sentence Biden for his June gun conviction on Nov. 13. The White House affirmed that the president will not pardon his son or commute any sentence.