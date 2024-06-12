Hunter Biden found guilty on gun charges

President Joe Biden's son was convicted for lying about his drug use to buy and illegally possess a firearm

President Joe Biden greets son Hunter Biden and his wife and child after Hunter's gun-related convictions
"I am the president, but I am also a dad," President Biden said
(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday on three felony counts stemming from his purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine. Jurors in Delaware found President Joe Biden's son guilty of lying about his drug use to buy the firearm and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days in October 2018.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Hunter Biden Joe Biden
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸