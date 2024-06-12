Hunter Biden found guilty on gun charges

What happened

Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday on three felony counts stemming from his purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine. Jurors in Delaware found President Joe Biden's son guilty of lying about his drug use to buy the firearm and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days in October 2018.

Who said what

Hunter Biden said he's "disappointed" about the verdict but "more grateful today for the love and support" he received from his family during the trial.



"I am the president, but I am also a dad," President Biden said. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today." He reaffirmed he "will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal." Biden flew to Delaware after the verdict, en route to a G7 summit in Italy.



The verdict left Republicans "scrambling to prevent Hunter Biden's conviction" from "undermining their argument that the judicial system is being weaponized against Donald Trump," Politico said. "Many Trump allies had been secretly rooting for an acquittal," The New York Times added.

What next?

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in October, but the odds he gets prison time are "pretty low," former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Brown said to Politico. He faces another trial on separate tax charges in September.