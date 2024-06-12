Hunter Biden found guilty on gun charges
President Joe Biden's son was convicted for lying about his drug use to buy and illegally possess a firearm
What happened
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday on three felony counts stemming from his purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine. Jurors in Delaware found President Joe Biden's son guilty of lying about his drug use to buy the firearm and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days in October 2018.
Who said what
Hunter Biden said he's "disappointed" about the verdict but "more grateful today for the love and support" he received from his family during the trial.
"I am the president, but I am also a dad," President Biden said. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today." He reaffirmed he "will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal." Biden flew to Delaware after the verdict, en route to a G7 summit in Italy.
The verdict left Republicans "scrambling to prevent Hunter Biden's conviction" from "undermining their argument that the judicial system is being weaponized against Donald Trump," Politico said. "Many Trump allies had been secretly rooting for an acquittal," The New York Times added.
What next?
Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in October, but the odds he gets prison time are "pretty low," former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Brown said to Politico. He faces another trial on separate tax charges in September.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
