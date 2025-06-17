Trump leaves G7 early, warns Tehran to evacuate

Trump claimed to have left the summit due to ongoing issues in the Middle East

President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders leave group photo in Alberta, Canada
(Image credit: Suzanne Plunkett-Pool / Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump returned to Washington from Canada early Tuesday morning, leaving the G7 summit in Alberta a day early "because of what's going on in the Middle East," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday night. Trump posted and spoke about the escalating Israel-Iran conflict throughout the day Monday, saying Iran should have taken the nuclear "deal" he had offered, suggesting an accord was still "achievable," then warning, "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

