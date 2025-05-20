A running list of Trump's conflicts of interest

A potential Qatari plane is the latest in a series of problematic connections

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 13, 2025.
President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 13, 2025
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

President Donald Trump has been at the center of ethics concerns going all the way back to his 2016 candidacy, largely as a result of his strong business ties that critics say could represent significant conflicts of interest. These conflicts, many of which have to do with his Middle East dealings, have continued to cast a shadow over his presidency in the midst of his second term in the White House.

Middle East dealings

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸