Why is Trump's cryptocurrency reserve plan putting some economists on edge?

The president has named five cryptocurrencies he wants to see added to a federal stockpile as experts warn that the whole project could be a flop — or worse

A cartoon image of US President-elect Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin token to mark the cryptocurrency reaching over $100,000 displayed at a Coinhero store in Hong Kong, China, on in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Trump&#039;s pick of a crypto proponent to be the next head of the US securities regulator liftedBitcointo $100,000 for the first time as traders warmed to the prospect of relaxed regulations.
Donald Trump's cryptocurrency plans for the United States are slowly coming into focus
(Image credit: Justin Chin / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump's plans to establish a government stockpile of cryptocurrencies took a notable step forward this past weekend, as the president unveiled the five assets he plans to include in his federal crypto reserve. The U.S. will be the "Crypto Capital of the World," Trump said in a Truth Social post touting relatively low-profile assets like XRP, solana and cardano as the first currencies to join better-known brands bitcoin and ether in a stockpile designed to "elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration." Perhaps unsurprisingly, the value of the currencies named has skyrocketed in the wake of Trump's announcement.

At the same time, Trump's crypto-forward plans for the American economy have begun alarming financial experts who warn that crypto's extreme market volatility and susceptibility to manipulation could spell trouble for the country. As Trump continues pushing for a national cryptocurrency stockpile, why are economists raising their red flags, and what — if anything — can they do about it?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸