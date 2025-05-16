Trump touts ambiguous 'deals' as Middle East trip wraps
The president's whirlwind regional tour concludes with glitz, bravado and an unclear list of concrete accomplishments
President Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East featured bombastic proclamations of deals done and progress made, even as the details for many of the president's talking points remain unclear. He returns home this week after the high profile, high stakes tour that had him, visit multiple Arab nations on the first international trip of his second term in office. Replete with splashy photo-ops and a roster of notable cameos, Trump stopped in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, skipping typical stops in allied nations like Israel and Turkey.
'Economic investments' over 'geopolitical strategy'
Trump's Mideast tour was "marked by pomp, opulent receptions" and "announcements of business deals with wealthy gulf states," said The New York Times. The "stated focus" of Trump's trip was "trade and investment," The Economist said. The multi-billion dollar deals debuting alongside regional leaders "make for good headlines," even if "large chunks turn out to be illusory." Saudi Arabia, for instance, is "probably serious" about its investments in AI and sports but "may be less committed" to the $140 billion arms deal that nevertheless gave the superlative-loving Trump a "chance to tout the 'largest defense sale' in history."
The "optics" of Trump's visits helped showcase the "larger-than-life opulence of the region's richest petro-states," said CNBC, while demonstrating the extent to which those same nations want to "deepen their ties with the U.S. and advance their own economic agendas." Trump's trip "centered around economic investments, rather than broader geopolitical strategy," said Forbes — particularly in light of the region hosting "multiple new projects by Trump's family businesses" as well. Broadly, the trip suggested "a shift toward transactional, less ideologically driven partnerships" in the region under Trump, Newsweek said. Eschewing stops in Israel and Turkey, which is set to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Trump's trip showed that his "loftiest targets — resolving the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine — remain elusive," NBC News said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Fuzzy' math on Trump's investments claims
There is "some doubt" about whether the numbers touted by Trump regarding his various overseas deals are "realistic" given the oil market and "weaker revenue for crude-producing countries," CNBC said. Despite Trump's claims that he'd "secured more than $2 trillion in investment agreements" during his tour, "at least" half a dozen of the deals listed by the White House from this trip were announced "before Trump even took office," said The Washington Post. Even including those pre-existing agreements, the administration's claim of trillions in total deals involves "fuzzy" math that included announcements "made months before the trip." Many of the alleged agreement totals are "inflated" and "possible spending is counted as actual" said Justin Alexander, the director of Khalij Economics, to Reuters. Moreover, "most of the solid deals" heralded by Trump "would have happened irrespective of who was in the White House."
Trump "needs good headlines" lately, Al Jazeera said. "Tariffs are kicking in, the prices are going up," and Trump's promise to lower costs for Americans presents "a little bit of a problem" for the White House — hence the deal-touting when he returned from the Middle East.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Have the Rockies Reached a Breaking Point?
the explainer Baseball's most aimless franchise takes aim at a record set just last year
-
Breakthrough gene-editing treatment saves baby
speed read KJ Muldoon was healed from a rare genetic condition
-
Crypto firm Coinbase hacked, faces SEC scrutiny
Speed Read The Securities and Exchange Commission has also been investigating whether Coinbase misstated its user numbers in past disclosures
-
Trump vows to lift Syria sanctions
speed read The move would help the new government stabilize the country following years of civil war
-
Senate rejects Trump's Library of Congress takeover
speed read Congress resisted the president's attempts to control 'the legislative branch's premier research body'
-
'Haiti's crisis is a complex problem that defies solution'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Hamas frees US hostage in deal sidelining Israel
speed read Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old soldier, was the final living US citizen held by the militant group
-
White Afrikaners land in US as Trump-declared refugees
speed read An exception was made to Trump's near-total ban on admitting refugees for the white South Africans
-
Why are white South Africans emigrating?
The Explainer As the US welcomes Afrikaner refugees, the general exodus of South Africa's white population continues to grow
-
Democrats: How to rebuild a damaged brand
Feature Trump's approval rating is sinking, but so is the Democratic brand
-
'Two dolls': Can Trump sell Americans on austerity?
Feature Trump's tariffs may be threatening holiday shelves but they've handed Democrats a 'huge gift'