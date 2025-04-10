Why did Donald Trump U-turn on tariffs?

President's 'easy-win' trade war couldn't survive the realities of the US economy

Donald Trump
Donald Trump's tariff reversal is 'art of the deal' negotiating, the White House maintains
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump famously tweeted that "trade wars are good, and easy to win". But investors "think otherwise" – and Trump has now "decided maybe investors are right", said The Wall Street Journal.

Faced with a sell-off in US government debt, Trump has announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs for every country, except China. And, in doing so, he has "acknowledged, however reluctantly, the harsh realities of economics, foreign policy and domestic politics", said The Washington Post.

