What's behind Trump's last-minute merch push?

With just weeks to go before the election, Donald Trump is spending the waning days of his campaign hawking a suite of new products, from silver coins to cryptocurrency

Donald Trump poses with branded gold sneakers
Never one to shy away from a branding opportunity, the former president is spending his last weeks on the campaign trail selling a new slew of Trump-themed products.
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump has long been an innovator in the field of branded marketing and merchandise, with product lines that well precede his current status as a once and potentially future president. Everything from beef to boardgames and even bottled water has all borne the vaunted Trump brand — and the implied promise therein of a similarly luxuriant lifestyle to his.

In spite of this lifetime of branded sales pitches, the past few weeks have nevertheless seen a marked uptick in high-end Trump-hawked items, even as the 2024 presidential campaign enters its final stretch. Since late September, Trump has cut promotions for silver coins ("The ONLY OFFICIAL coin designed by me"), luxury watches ("these Watches are truly special — You're going to love them") and a cryptocurrency exchange ("We're embracing the future with crypto and leaving the slow and outdated big banks behind") — all on the heels, as it were, of this year's earlier "Never Surrender High-Tops" sneaker launch.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question Donald Trump Cryptocurrency 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like