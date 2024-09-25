Missouri executes man despite DA's objection

Marcellus Williams maintained his innocence and the killing was opposed by the victim's family

Joseph Amrine, who escaped death row himself, speaks at a rally to support Missouri death row inmate Marcellus Williams in Clayton, Mo.
Joseph Amrine, who was exonerated after spending years on death row, speaks at a rally to support Missouri death row inmate Marcellus Williams in Clayton, Mo.
(Image credit: Jim Salter / AP Photo)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Missouri executed Marcellus Williams by lethal injection last night after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene, with dissent from the court's three liberal justices. Williams, 55, was convicted of the 1998 stabbing death of Felicia Gayle in suburban St. Louis. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) and the Missouri Supreme Court rejected pleas for clemency Monday night from Williams, the prosecutor's office that secured his 2001 conviction and advocates who said he was likely innocent. Gayle's family also opposed the execution.

