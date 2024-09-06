Father of alleged Georgia school shooter arrested

The 14-year-old's father was arrested in connection with the deaths of two teachers and two students

Mourners hug outside Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, after school shooting
About 75% of school shooters obtained their weapons at home, according to federal data
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Colin Gray, the father of the 14-year-old charged with murdering two fellow students and two teachers at a Georgia high school Wednesday, was arrested yesterday. The charges against Gray — multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder and cruelty to children — stem from him "knowingly allowing his son Colt to possess a weapon," Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

