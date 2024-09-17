Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested on federal charges

The hip-hop star was hit with sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs in California in 2023
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexual assault in at least eight lawsuits filed since last November
(Image credit: MEGA / GC Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Federal agents arrested Sean "Diddy" Combs in Manhattan Monday night on a sealed indictment his lawyer said is probably tied to sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Combs, one of hip-hop's biggest stars and producers, was accused of sexual assault in at least eight lawsuits filed since last November. Homeland Security Investigations agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami Beach mansions in March, offering a first indication he was under federal scrutiny. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Music Sexual Assault
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸