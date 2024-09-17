Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested on federal charges

What happened

Federal agents arrested Sean "Diddy" Combs in Manhattan Monday night on a sealed indictment his lawyer said is probably tied to sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Combs, one of hip-hop's biggest stars and producers, was accused of sexual assault in at least eight lawsuits filed since last November. Homeland Security Investigations agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami Beach mansions in March, offering a first indication he was under federal scrutiny.

Who said what

"We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo said his client was cooperating with authorities but "disappointed" with the "unjust prosecution." Combs "is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal," Agnifilo said, and "he looks forward to clearing his name in court."



After the March raid, Combs' attorney Aaron Dyer said the warrants were based on "meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits." CNN said it learned that the investigation's scope was "much larger, focusing on sex trafficking, money laundering and illegal drugs." In the #MeToo era, The New York Times said, "prosecutors have increasingly turned to sex trafficking laws to try sexual assault accusations" in federal court, including the successful prosecution of R&B singer R. Kelly.

What next?

Combs was expected to be "held overnight and then arraigned on Tuesday," the Times said.