Gisèle Pelicot: the case that horrified France

Survivor has been praised for demanding a public trial of the dozens of men accused of raping her

Gisèle Pelicot leaves court in Avignon
Gisèle Pelicot leaves court in Avignon, where a verdict is expected in late December
(Image credit: Christophe Simon / AFP via Getty Images)
Gisèle Pelicot has been praised for her composure in France's harrowing mass rape trial against her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, and 50 other men.

The 72-year-old decided to waive her anonymity and allow the public to hear the details of how she was allegedly drugged and rendered unconscious so that dozens of men could rape her.

