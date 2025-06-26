The mystery of France's 'needle attacks' on women
Nearly 150 women reported being spiked with needles during nationwide open-air music festival
"Someone tapped my left forearm. I started to feel numb in the muscle, like you do when you get a vaccine. After about 30 minutes, the injection mark appeared," 22-year-old Manon told CNN.
She is one of 145 young women who reported being pricked with syringes and becoming unwell while attending Fête de la Musique, an annual open-air music festival that took place in towns and cities across France last weekend.
Instilling fear
Manon and other victims are now waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine what they were jabbed with. The French interior ministry says it is unclear whether anyone has been injected with rape drugs such as Rohypnol or GHB.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Toxicology tests are being done and the investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson said, adding that the authorities are "taking this very seriously". French police have detained 12 suspects, but so far no one has been charged.
The objective of the unidentified assailants "isn't only to drug women. It's to instil fear in them," Abrège Soeur, a feminist influencer, told CNN. "When people start saying that there will be needle attacks, it spreads in the form of rumour – people mention it in group chats, others pick it up, it just gets amplified," she said. Before the festival, Soeur had warned her followers that men on social media were planning syringe attacks.
There were similar spates of reported attacks in France at the 2022 Fête de la Musique and in the UK in October 2021, when nightclubs reopened and students returned to university after Covid pandemic lockdowns. By February 2022, UK police had received more than 1,300 reports of needle spiking over the previous six months, without a single confirmed case or conviction.
'Social panic'
"The reports are always the same," said Le Monde in 2022: "an invisible attacker; traces of a needle in the arm, buttocks or back; symptoms of varying intensity (headaches, vomiting)... and toxicological analyses that turn out to be negative".
According to Psychology Today, there could be an element of "social panic" in reports of "needle-spiking". Young people in 2022 were experiencing fear of vaccinations, worry about passing Covid to someone vulnerable, and guilt about having fun.
Previous needle-spiking panics have been connected to other topical fears, such as HIV transmission. In 1998, an "urban legend" in Canada involved young women on nights out being pricked with contaminated needles and then finding a note in their pocket saying, "Welcome to the world of Aids".
In the recent incidents in France, "some jabs were found to have been caused by tooth picks and some were mosquito bites", said The Times. "Police have shifted their focus" to the theory that social media posts about jabbing women as a "game" "may have both promoted 'prank' spiking and prompted imaginary attacks".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What to see at Glastonbury
The Week Recommends Whether you've got your tent and your ticket or you're watching from home, these are the hottest acts to catch at Worthy Farm
-
Lovestuck: a 'warm-hearted' musical with a 'powerhouse score'
The Week Recommends Team behind the hit podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno have created a hilarious show about a disastrous viral Tinder date
-
Outrageous: glossy Mitford family drama is full of 'fun, fashion and froth'
The Week Recommends Adaptation of Mary Lovell's biography examines the scandalous lives of the aristocratic sisters
-
France's 'reckoning' over largest-ever child sex abuse trial
The Explainer Joël Le Scouarnec case is latest in a series of high-profile scandals to have prompted 'deep soul searching'
-
Gisèle Pelicot: the case that horrified France
The Explainer Survivor has been praised for demanding a public trial of the dozens of men accused of raping her
-
France arrests CEO of Telegram
Speed Read Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested as part of an ongoing judicial investigation
-
France's 'swinger' capital rocked by fortune teller scandal
Under the Radar Mayor charged with corruption for 'lavishing' taxpayers' money on clairvoyant who 'impersonated' his dead father
-
Mohamed Amra: manhunt underway for escaped French prisoner 'The Fly'
Speed Read Two prison officers killed in a 'brutal daylight raid' at a Normandy tollbooth
-
French schools and the scourge of teenage violence
Talking Point Gabriel Attal announces 'bold' intervention to tackle rise in violent incidents
-
Do youth curfews work?
Today's big question Banning unaccompanied children from towns and cities is popular with some voters but is contentious politically
-
The #MeToo movements around the world
The Explainer French men have been sharing stories of abuse in the latest calling out of sexual assault and harassment