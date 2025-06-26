The mystery of France's 'needle attacks' on women

Nearly 150 women reported being spiked with needles during nationwide open-air music festival

Fete de la musique
Thousands of people gathered on the banks of the Seine to celebrate Fête de la Musique
(Image credit:  Luc Auffret / Anadolu via Getty Images)
By
published

"Someone tapped my left forearm. I started to feel numb in the muscle, like you do when you get a vaccine. After about 30 minutes, the injection mark appeared," 22-year-old Manon told CNN.

She is one of 145 young women who reported being pricked with syringes and becoming unwell while attending Fête de la Musique, an annual open-air music festival that took place in towns and cities across France last weekend.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

