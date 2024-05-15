Mohamed Amra: manhunt underway for escaped French prisoner 'The Fly'

Two prison officers killed in a 'brutal daylight raid' at a Normandy tollbooth

A bullet-ridden prison van is pictured at the site of a ramming attack which took place late morning at a road toll in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France
Hundreds of police and gendarmes have been mobilised to take part in the search
(Image credit: Alain Jocard / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to do everything possible to find the perpetrators of an attack on a prison van that killed two prison officers and freed an inmate.

Stills from CCTV footage revealed the "violence that was unleashed" at a tollbooth in Normandy yesterday morning, said Le Monde. Mohamed Amra, nicknamed "La Mouche" ("The Fly"), was being transferred from prison to court in a white van when it was hit "head-on" by a black Peugeot. Four men "dressed in black, wearing balaclavas and carrying automatic weapons" shot dead two officers and freed Amra.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

