France's 'swinger' capital rocked by fortune teller scandal
Mayor charged with corruption for 'lavishing' taxpayers' money on clairvoyant who 'impersonated' his dead father
The French town of Agde is known for its beautiful Mediterranean beaches, year-round sun – and its reputation for "wild sex parties".
Home to Europe's "biggest swinger community", the prosperous town near Montpellier welcomes "tens of thousands of couples" every year who are seeking to swap partners, said the BBC. But Agde is "reeling from an entirely new scandal", which has France "shaking its head in collective bemusement and amusement".
Town mayor and former secret service officer Gilles d'Ettore has been jailed after allegedly "lavishing gifts on a local clairvoyant at the taxpayer's expense", said the Daily Mail. The 55-year-old, who has been mayor since 2001, has been accused of corruption after "squandering" money on the self-described medium Sophia Martinez, who purported to channel his father's voice from beyond the grave. He denies the charges.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What's the case?
Martinez, a mother of six, describes herself as a "medium, hypnotherapist and healer" on her Facebook page. "I am a specialist in the cleansing of energy for people and places."
In 2020, she put the mayor and former conservative MP "in contact" with his deceased father, according to d'Ettore's lawyer.
Martinez, 44, was allegedly able to mimic d'Ettore's father's voice "with her extraordinary ventriloquist skills in order to further the con", said the Daily Mail, "regularly impersonating" the father, who died in 1996, both in person and over the phone.
Prosecutors allege that Martinez used the voice to convince the mayor to "hire her family members for government jobs, pay for holidays to exotic locations such as Polynesia and Thailand, pay for her wedding and to renovate her home".
"Protect Sophia, protect Sophia, take care of her and her people," the voice "implored in regular telephone calls to the mayor in his office", said The Times. Martinez even modified her voice with members of her family and close friends, said prosecutor Raphaël Balland.
"By using this male-sounding, hoarse voice, she succeeded in making them think they were talking with a supernatural being from the beyond."
The mayor was "so infatuated" with Martinez that he "considered her to be his daughter", said The Telegraph. He even walked her down the aisle last year at her lavish third wedding. "Nothing was too good for Ms Martinez."
D'Ettore's estranged wife, Geraldine, blew the whistle last October. She told police that d'Ettore had been "bewitched" by the medium into embezzling council funds. Police set up wiretaps and were "amazed" by Martinez's ventriloquist skills. She agreed to demonstrate these during her interrogation, which was filmed.
The mayor was arrested in March for alleged "illegal interest-taking and corruption", the Béziers prosecutor said in a statement. He is also being investigated for "misappropriation of funds by a person in a position of public authority", said Connexion France.
He denies the charges. The mayor fell under the influence of a "perfectly malevolent character", said his lawyer Jean Marc Darrigade. He claims he was the "victim of a swindle".
"We had to show him this video [of Martinez's interrogation] for him to realise that he had been duped," he told Le Parisien.
Martinez is facing charges of embezzlement and tax fraud, after police reportedly found large sums of cash at her home. Both are in custody awaiting trial to prevent potential witness tampering. Martinez's husband is also under investigation.
What's the reaction?
Martinez has admitted to "bewitching" the mayor of Agde, said The Times, and using her influence to get council jobs for her husband and five family members. She told police she had been "caught up in a negative spiral".
But Martinez's lawyer, Luc Abratkiewicz, said that "it's not a case of manipulation" because Martinez "owned up to what she did". Her other clients, including doctors and architects, claim she had "mystical powers", he told the BBC.
Meanwhile, the mayor's lawyer has "turned into a minor celebrity overnight", said the broadcaster. "It's a crazy story," said Darrigade. "It's incredible because you have a man in politics, mayor and former MP who is very intelligent. And you discover that a man like that can be manipulated by a woman."
The whole town is "stunned", said Thierry Nadal, leader of the Agde council opposition. "It's a really sad affair" and this "bizarre stuff with the clairvoyant" is "damaging our town".
The lawyers may deny it, said the BBC, but locals believe "it all comes down to sex in a town with a lot of it already".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
6 refreshing houses in Connecticut coastal towns
Feature Featuring a restored Queen Anne Victorian in Fairfield and wraparound deck in Madison
By The Week Staff Published
-
R.O. Kwon's 6 favorite books that are full of wisdom
Feature The National Book Critics Circle finalist recommends works by Melissa Febos, C Pam Zhang and more
By The Week US Published
-
Will abortion decide the 2024 elections?
Talking Points Abortion access is on the ballot in several states and a focus in the presidential campaign. The question is whether it will boost Democrats as much as they hope.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Trump hush money trial: what has the jury heard?
Today's Big Question Former loyal fixer Michael Cohen proves star witness for prosecution, but Stormy Daniels's graphic testimony could offer grounds for appeal
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Mohamed Amra: manhunt underway for escaped French prisoner 'The Fly'
Speed Read Two prison officers killed in a 'brutal daylight raid' at a Normandy tollbooth
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
French schools and the scourge of teenage violence
Talking Point Gabriel Attal announces 'bold' intervention to tackle rise in violent incidents
By The Week UK Published
-
Weinstein's appeal: a blow to #MeToo
Talking Point Is 'shocking' reversal of symbolic conviction a sign of weakening movement?
By The Week UK Published
-
Do youth curfews work?
Today's big question Banning unaccompanied children from towns and cities is popular with some voters but is contentious politically
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The new powers to stop stalking in the UK
The Explainer Updated guidance could help protect more victims, but public is losing trust in police and battered criminal justice system
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Sydney mall attacker may have targeted women
Speed Read Police commissioner says gender of victims is 'area of interest' to investigators
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
A Mexican cartel is trapping unsuspecting tourists in a timeshare scam
Under the Radar Thousands of people have reportedly fallen victim to the scams over the last few years
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published