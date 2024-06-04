France's 'swinger' capital rocked by fortune teller scandal

Mayor charged with corruption for 'lavishing' taxpayers' money on clairvoyant who 'impersonated' his dead father

Photo collage of Agde’s mayor, Gilles d’Ettore, standing within a crystal ball with a woman’s hands around it, as if reading fortune
Agde’s mayor, Gilles d’Ettore
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Alamy)
By
published

The French town of Agde is known for its beautiful Mediterranean beaches, year-round sun – and its reputation for "wild sex parties".

Home to Europe's "biggest swinger community", the prosperous town near Montpellier welcomes "tens of thousands of couples" every year who are seeking to swap partners, said the BBC. But Agde is "reeling from an entirely new scandal", which has France "shaking its head in collective bemusement and amusement".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar France Europe World News Crime And Punishment
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸