Teenage girl kills 2 in Wisconsin school shooting

15-year-old Natalie Rupnow fatally shot a teacher and student at Abundant Life Christian School

A 15-year-old female student fatally shot a teacher and teenage student Monday at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, and wounded six others, police said. The shooter, identified as Natalie Rupnow, was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, and "evidence suggests that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference.

