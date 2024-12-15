Haitian gangs massacre hundreds accused of 'witchcraft'

Vodou practices blamed for gang leader's son's illness, as elderly are hacked to death in Port au Prince

Photo collage of Wharf Jérémie in flames, and a row of vodou dolls in a shop display
'Bodies burned in the streets': gangs take revenge for Vodou 'witchcraft'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Haiti's gangs have crossed a "red line", after allegedly killing at least 184 people they suspected of witchcraft.

Gang leader Micanor Altès is said to have ordered the knife-and-machete "massacre" in the capital Port-au-Prince last week because he suspected people of practising witchcraft to make his child ill. At least 127 of the victims were elderly, according to Haiti's National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH), said CNN.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

