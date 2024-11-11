Haiti council fires prime minister, boosting chaos

Prime Minister Garry Conille was replaced with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé

Haitian Prime Minisiter Garry Conille and Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Conille was installed in June to work to stabilize Haiti
(Image credit: Roberto Schmidt / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Haiti's transitional ruling council fired interim Prime Minister Garry Conille Sunday and replaced him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman. Conille, a longtime civil servant, was installed in June to work with the new council to stabilize Haiti and hold the country's first elections since 2016. He called his ouster illegitimate.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

