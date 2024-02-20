Haitian judge indicts slain president's widow

What happened?

A Haitian judge investigating the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has indicted 51 people, including former first lady Martine Moïse and former Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Martine Moïse, who was wounded in the attack, and Joseph are charged as accomplices in the president's death.

Who said what?

Martine Moïse's statements were "so tainted with contradictions" they "discredit her," Judge Walther Voltaire said in the indictment. Joseph said Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the "main beneficiary or the mastermind" of the tragic "coup," is "weaponizing the Haitian justice system, prosecuting political opponents like me" and Martine Moïse.

The indictments are "expected to further destabilize Haiti" as it struggles with gang violence that surged after Moïse's assassination, The Associated Press said. Judge Voltaire "didn't conduct a serious investigation," said Gedeon Jean, the director of Haiti's Center for Human Rights Analysis and Research. He "didn't really explore substantial elements" like who ordered the killing, "who paid for it," and why.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

After the defendants are notified, Haiti's chief justice will schedule a trial. In a parallel U.S. case, five of 11 defendants have pleaded guilty.