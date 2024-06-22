Europe's drug gangs in the spotlight

The illegal narcotics trade is fuelling a surge in gang violence across the continent

A port police officer observes a container ship arriving in Rotterdam's harbour in August 2022
A port police officer observes a container ship arriving in Rotterdam's harbour in August 2022
(Image credit: John Thys / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Last week, a Dutch court convicted three men of the murder of Peter R. de Vries, one of the Netherlands' most famous reporters, who was shot dead on a busy Amsterdam street in 2021. 

It was a brazen attack that shocked the nation, and is thought to have been related to the huge "Marengo" trial, in which a drugs kingpin, Ridouan Taghi, and 16 others were convicted of six murders and four attempted murders. De Vries was killed, it seems, because of his role as official "confidant" of Nabil B, a former member of Taghi's gang who turned witness against him; Nabil B's brother and his lawyer had also been killed. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer From The Magazine Drugs Gangs
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸