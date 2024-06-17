Bolivia's battle to decriminalise coca leaf

WHO study boosts South American nation's desire to export cocaine ingredient

Photo collage of a woman snorting beer foam from a giant pint glass through a drinking straw.
The country's 'well-heeled' have been able to enjoy a 'deluge of coca-related products', including a new $2 beer from a government-authorised distillery
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Bolivia is pushing for the global decriminalisation of coca leaf – the main ingredient of cocaine – to export the plant and ease its economic crisis.

The South American nation is the world's third-largest producer of both the ancient leaf and cocaine itself. But outside of Bolivia, Peru and Colombia, the leaf is still classified as a narcotic by the United Nations and is on its list of prohibited drugs. The US and other Western nations have long "blocked Bolivia's attempts to decriminalise the leaf", blaming coca farmers – cocaleros – for "many of the world's drug problems", said The Independent.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Bolivia South America World News Cocaine Evo Morales Latin America Drugs
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸