FDA panel rejects ecstasy to treat PTSD

It cited flawed study data and the potential for abuse

Dosage of MDMA in South Carolina
13 million Americans are living with PTSD
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted against approving the use of MDMA, a psychedelic drug commonly known as ecstasy or molly, to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. The committee voted 9-2 that data submitted by Lykos Therapeutics did not prove that MDMA combined with talk therapy was effective at treating PTSD.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

