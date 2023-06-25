The legal state of psychedelic therapy in the US

Psychedelic-assisted therapy may become more mainstream soon due to recent legislative efforts and promising research, offering an alternative for specific mental health conditions. It may be the "next big trend in mental health treatments," and experts say we can expect a rising buzz about the "emerging wellness trend" soon, per USA Today.

Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins and a psychedelics expert, has recently seen a "dramatic increase in interest" in the area and believes it's "only going to increase" over the next few years. The increase in clinical trials and legislative wins have led schools to focus on training future therapists and practitioners who will facilitate the sessions.

Is psychedelic therapy legal in the U.S.?

Psychedelics have been "staunchly outlawed" in most parts of the world and remained "culturally taboo and scientifically off-limits" for much of the last century, Webb Wright said in Double Blind Magazine. Classic psychedelics like mescaline, LSD, psilocybin and DMT have been classified as Schedule 1 substances by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) since 1970, and MDMA, the synthetic psychedelic also known as ecstasy or molly, was added to the list in 1987. While they remain illegal on the federal level, "clinical trials, deprioritization and limited forms of state-level adult-use legalization have forged the first pathways for psychedelic therapy within the country," Wright added.

In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy status to MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD and did the same the next year with psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression. The designation is meant to expedite the process of gaining FDA approval. At the end of 2022, the American nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) completed a second phase-three trial on MDMA therapy for PTSD, a step widely considered the "last hurdle to clear" before applying for FDA approval, Time reported. Rick Doblin, MAPS' founder and executive director, said the group plans to apply for FDA approval based on the trial data, putting them on track for the drug to be approved as soon as 2024.