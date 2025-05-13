Trump seeks to cut drug prices via executive order

The president's order tells pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices, but it will likely be thrown out by the courts

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L) speaks as US President Donald Trump looks on during a news conference about prescription drug prices, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Trump's order 'cites no obvious legal authority to mandate lower prices'
What happened

President Donald Trump Monday signed an executive order aimed at persuading pharmaceutical companies to lower the prices of U.S. prescription drugs. Trump's order gives companies a 30-day deadline to start voluntarily lowering prices or face potential consequences.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

