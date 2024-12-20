Drugmakers paid pharmacy benefit managers to avoid restricting opioid prescriptions

The middlemen and gatekeepers of insurance coverage have been pocketing money in exchange for working with Big Pharma

Photo collage of pills and a stamp saying &#039;approved&#039; repeated all over
'We're going to knock out the middleman,' said Trump about pharmacy benefit managers
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

There have been many entities accused of being the culprits for the spread of opioid abuse across the country during the last few years. One group had not been held accountable — until a recent New York Times investigation exposed how Big Pharma incentivized pharmacy benefit managers not to restrict painkiller prescriptions. This information has added a new layer of blame to a convoluted crisis.

Prioritizing profit over safeguards

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸