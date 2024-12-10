Will the murder of a health insurance CEO cause an industry reckoning?

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in what police believe was a targeted attack

Composite illustration of the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect, NYPD officers and a health insurance claim form
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot by a masked assailant while walking into a hotel
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

The insurance industry was rattled on Dec. 4 by the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The 50-year-old was gunned down in Manhattan on his way to a health care conference; police believe his death was a targeted assassination, with New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch calling it a "premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

In the wake of Thompson's death, widespread anger began brewing — not directed toward the suspected shooter, Luigi Mangione, but rather at Thompson and his company. Dozens of stories began circulating online of people whose insurance claims had reportedly been denied by UnitedHealthcare. While insurance companies try to keep these figures hidden, Forbes estimates that UnitedHealthcare refuses about one-third of submitted claims. Thompson's alleged shooter reportedly wrote the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" on the bullets, a possible reference to the phrase "delay, deny, defend" commonly used by insurance industry critics.

