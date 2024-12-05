UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in 'brazen, targeted' hit
Police are conducting a massive search for Brian Thompson's shooter
What happened
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down early Wednesday outside the Manhattan hotel where the health insurance behemoth was holding its annual investor conference. New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the shooting a "brazen, targeted attack."
Who said what
The gunman, captured on video wearing a face mask and hooded jacket, "appeared to wait for his intended target" for five minutes before stepping out from behind a car at 6:44 a.m. and firing at least three shots at Thompson, Tisch said. Judging by how he cleared a brief gun jam in the middle of shooting, the killer appeared "proficient in the use of firearms," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. The gunman fled on a bike and was last seen entering Central Park, a few blocks from the murder scene.
Police were conducting a massive search for the shooter and for clues to his motive. Thompson, 50, had "recently received several threats," The New York Times said, though "their source and precise nature was unclear." Thompson's wife, Paulette, told NBC News the threats may have been tied to "lack of coverage," but she didn't "know details." People in Thompson's "much-reviled industry" are "routinely inundated with lawsuits and complaints" from customers "enraged" about "denied medical coverage," The Wall Street Journal said. Shell casings at the scene were marked with the words "deny," "defend" and "depose," ABC News said, citing police sources.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
New York has cameras everywhere and "investigatory capabilities" far "beyond most municipalities," Brittney Blair, a security expert at K2 Integrity, said to the Times. There's "no magic button" to find the culprit, but "of all the places in this country to commit a crime like this, Manhattan would be the dead last location on my list."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
The Importance of Being Earnest: Wilde classic given 'fizzing' update
The Week Recommends Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D. Clarke star in this 'bold and brash' reboot
By The Week UK Published
-
Conclave: Ralph Fiennes offers Oscar-contender performance in Vatican drama
The Week Recommends Film adaptation of Robert Harris book follows the College of Cardinals as they navigate the pope's sudden death
By The Week UK Published
-
Christmas gift guide for those who have everything
The Week Recommends Presents for those who have everything
By The Week UK Published
-
DOJ demands changes at 'abhorrent' Atlanta jail
Speed Read Georgia's Fulton County Jail subjects inmates to 'unconstitutional' conditions, the 16-month investigation found
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
China tries to bury deadly car attack
Speed Read An SUV drove into a crowd of people in Zhuhai, killing and injuring dozens — but news of the attack has been censored
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Menendez brothers may go free in LA prosecutor plan
Speed Read Prosecutors are asking for the brothers to be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Abercrombie ex-CEO charged with sex crimes
Speed Read Mike Jeffries ran the brand during its heyday from 1992 to 2014
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
FBI: US violent crime falls again, hits pre-Covid levels
Speed Read A wide-ranging report found that violent crime dropped 3% in the last year, while murder dropped 11.6%
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Kenya's 'epidemic of violence' against female athletes
Under the Radar Murder of Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei spotlights 'trend' of killings and wider culture of domestic abuse
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Teen kills 4 in Georgia high school shooting
Speed Read A student shot and killed two classmates and two teachers at Apalachee High School
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Nevada politician guilty of murdering journalist
Speed Read Robert Telles was found guilty of murdering investigative journalist Jeff German in 2022
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published