UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in 'brazen, targeted' hit

What happened

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down early Wednesday outside the Manhattan hotel where the health insurance behemoth was holding its annual investor conference. New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the shooting a "brazen, targeted attack."

