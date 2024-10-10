Donald Trump's health care plan would retain the status quo

The Republican Party is still having difficulty formulating concrete health care proposals

US President Donald Trump signs executive order regarding Medicare at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center October 3, 2019, in The Villages, Florida
The Trump campaign appears to be gambling that voters would prefer fewer significant health care reforms
David Faris
By
published

During the televised debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, Trump was unable to respond to moderators pressing him for details on his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). "I have concepts of a plan," Trump said, inviting widespread ridicule.

But Trump was telling the truth — neither he nor his party have released a health care plan since their efforts to repeal the ACA fell apart early in Trump's presidency. The U.S. health care system is both extraordinarily complex and deeply resistant to change, and the Trump campaign appears to be gambling that voters would mostly prefer the status quo to any significant reforms.

David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

