Vance, Walz face off in vice-presidential debate

In the last scheduled debate of this election season, JD Vance and Tim Walz disagreed but stayed civil

Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz shake hands
The debate was 'something that's become increasingly rare in modern American politics: normal,' CNN said
(Image credit: Michele Crowe / CBS via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) faced off Tuesday night in their only scheduled vice-presidential debate. The 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News in New York, was widely described as cordial and policy-focused, with substantive exchanges on abortion, immigration, housing, health care and democracy.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read J.d. Vance Tim Walz Vice President Presidential Debates 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸