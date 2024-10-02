Vance, Walz face off in vice-presidential debate
In the last scheduled debate of this election season, JD Vance and Tim Walz disagreed but stayed civil
What happened
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) faced off Tuesday night in their only scheduled vice-presidential debate. The 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News in New York, was widely described as cordial and policy-focused, with substantive exchanges on abortion, immigration, housing, health care and democracy.
Who said what
The debate was "something that's become increasingly rare in modern American politics: normal," CNN said. Vance attacked Walz's running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Walz went after Donald Trump, but the two VP nominees disagreed with each other "the way typical Americans argue about contentious issues."
Walz's performance "wasn't great," especially at first, while Vance "appeared much more comfortable in his own skin," Aaron Blake said at The Washington Post. Walz's roughest moment was his rambling acknowledgment he "misspoke" about being in Hong Kong during China's Tiananmen Square massacre — he arrived two months afterward. He was, he said, a "knucklehead at times."
But toward the end of the night, "Walz delivered the argument that Democrats wanted" on abortion rights and Vance's fealty to Trump and his lie about winning the 2020 election, David Weigel said at Semafor. "Did he lose the 2020 election?" Walz asked Vance. "Tim, I'm focused on the future," Vance said, a reply Walz called a "damning non-answer." On Jan. 6, 2021, Walz told Vance, "when Mike Pence made that decision to certify that election, that's why Mike Pence isn't on this stage."
A CBS News-YouGov snap poll of 1,630 likely voters who watched the debate found that 42% thought Vance won while 41% said Walz did, with 17% calling it a tie.
What next?
The debate, CNN said, is "unlikely to change the trajectory of the presidential race." Trump reiterated afterward that he wouldn't debate Harris again, despite her goading, and CBS News said he backed out of a scheduled "60 Minutes" interview with Scott Pelley next Monday; Harris will still participate in the long-running election special.
Will 'weirdly civil' VP debate move dial in US election?
Today's Big Question 'Diametrically opposed' candidates showed 'a lot of commonality' on some issues, but offered competing visions for America's future and democracy
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
