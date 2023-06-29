Why is America running short of cancer drugs?

Cancer is always a crisis. And lately, that crisis has been compounded by a shortage of two chemotherapy drugs, The New York Times reported. A shortfall of carboplatin and cisplatin is "forcing patients and their doctors to face even grimmer realities than those cancer typically presents." And there are few signs the shortage will end anytime soon. "Some companies that sell the medications are projecting that the shortage will last through the fall or later."

What's causing the shortage? The Washington Post reported the problem originated at a plant in India that was producing half of America's supply of cisplatin. It suspended production after a November inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned up a "cascade of failure" in quality control. The pandemic revealed the fragility of the world's supply lines, and this is just the latest case. "A disruption at a single plant can trigger widespread shortages when other manufacturers can't make up the difference."

The shortage is "forcing thousands of patients to miss life-saving treatments," the Financial Times reported. Hospitals are delaying treatments in some cases and using substitute drugs in others. "Are we potentially in some way reducing the chance for cure?" asked Julie Gralow at the American Society of Clinical Oncology. "I don't think we have solid data on that, but that is a serious concern." Why is America facing a cancer drug shortage? And what can be done about it?

What are commentators saying?

"Cancer drugs are not scarce for the same reasons that yeast, toilet paper or couches were," Ed Yong wrote at The Atlantic. The problem isn't a pandemic or a ship stuck in a canal but because the overall market for generic pharmaceuticals is "utterly dysfunctional." Generic drugs are sold cheaply, but cancer drugs are hard to make, and doing so safely usually isn't cheap. The low margins on such drugs have pushed some manufacturers out of the market, leaving a few at-capacity factories to shoulder the load. When problems arise, then, they cascade quickly. "Any disruption to production has severe consequences."