What will Trump do on Day 1?

Presidents often promise immediate action, but rarely deliver

Illustration of Donald Trump surrounded by stacks of Executive Orders
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

During campaigns that last as long as 18 months, presidential candidates frequently promise action on various issues "on day one." When he is inaugurated for his second term on Jan. 20, 2025, President-elect Donald Trump will have to sort through his robust file of campaign trail pledges and decide which merit immediate action and which can wait.

Day one promises are typically executive orders. While the new Congress will be sworn in more than two weeks before Trump, there is unlikely to be a pile of substantive new legislation sitting on his desk in the Oval Office on his first day back. The first bill that President Joe Biden signed into law was on Jan. 21, 2021, and it involved renaming a federal building in Memphis, Tennessee. But he signed nine executive orders into law on Jan. 20, the day of his inauguration, including one that required employees and contractors to wear masks in federal buildings and on federal lands.

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
