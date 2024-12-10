Suspect in CEO shooting caught, charged with murder

Police believe 26-year-old Luigi Mangione killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione, the suspect who allegedly killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare
Mangione underwent spinal surgery in 2023, which likely influenced his ill will toward the health care industry
(Image credit: PA Department of Corrections / Handout / Anadolu / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Police arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday after identifying him as the suspect in last week's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel. Manhattan prosecutors charged Mangione with second-degree murder and several gun-related charges.

