Suspect in CEO shooting caught, charged with murder
Police believe 26-year-old Luigi Mangione killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
What happened
Police arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday after identifying him as the suspect in last week's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel. Manhattan prosecutors charged Mangione with second-degree murder and several gun-related charges.
Who said what
A McDonald's customer recognized Mangione from police photos and had an employee call 911, court documents said. Altoona police found a 3D-printed "ghost gun" and silencer in Mangione's backpack, along with cash, a passport and a three-page handwritten document that showed "some ill will toward corporate America," New York Police Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Monday. Mangione's note reportedly said he "wasn't working with anyone," and "it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming."
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the gun was "consistent with the weapon used in the murder" and a fake New Jersey ID Mangione carried matched one the suspect had used to check into a New York hostel.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Mangione, part of a wealthy Maryland real estate family, was 2016 valedictorian of his elite all-boys high school and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020. He worked in the tech industry after graduating. According to friends and former roommates in Hawaii, Mangione started suffering debilitating back pain, underwent spinal surgery in 2023 and then "suddenly and inexplicably stopped communicating" with family and friends six months ago, The New York Times said. "Those six months will most likely become a focus for investigators."
What next?
Mangione "remained jailed in Pennsylvania" and is "expected to be extradited to New York eventually," The Associated Press said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - December 10, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - swamps drained, bottles popped, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Caribbean islands to visit this winter
The Week Recommends From Curacao to Cuba, get your vitamin D fix at these stunning and historic spots
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Mind-boggling': how big a breakthrough is Google's latest quantum computing success?
Today's Big Question Questions remain over when and how quantum computing can have real-world applications
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in 'brazen, targeted' hit
Speed Read Police are conducting a massive search for Brian Thompson's shooter
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
DOJ demands changes at 'abhorrent' Atlanta jail
Speed Read Georgia's Fulton County Jail subjects inmates to 'unconstitutional' conditions, the 16-month investigation found
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
China tries to bury deadly car attack
Speed Read An SUV drove into a crowd of people in Zhuhai, killing and injuring dozens — but news of the attack has been censored
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Menendez brothers may go free in LA prosecutor plan
Speed Read Prosecutors are asking for the brothers to be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Abercrombie ex-CEO charged with sex crimes
Speed Read Mike Jeffries ran the brand during its heyday from 1992 to 2014
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
FBI: US violent crime falls again, hits pre-Covid levels
Speed Read A wide-ranging report found that violent crime dropped 3% in the last year, while murder dropped 11.6%
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Kenya's 'epidemic of violence' against female athletes
Under the Radar Murder of Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei spotlights 'trend' of killings and wider culture of domestic abuse
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Teen kills 4 in Georgia high school shooting
Speed Read A student shot and killed two classmates and two teachers at Apalachee High School
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published