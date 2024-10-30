What are high-deductible health insurance plans, and when do they make sense?

Recent years have seen a growth of HDHPs, which offer lower monthly premiums but require customers to pay more out of pocket for care

Stethoscope and notepad reading &quot;high deductive health plan&quot;
Opting for a plan with a high deductible might make sense if you are "young, healthy, and single with no dependents"
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Open enrollment — the window during which you can sign up for health insurance or make adjustments to your current plan — starts Nov. 1. With it, there comes a whole lot of jargon to wade through before you can make some very financially consequential decisions. One term you might come across is a high-deductible health plan, or HDHP.

In recent years, there has been a "growth of high deductible plans, which offer lower monthly premiums but require consumers to pay most initial medical costs out of pocket before the plan's coverage kicks in," said The Washington Post. That is likely because at first glance, these plan's "cheaper premiums may look like a bargain" — but you will "risk paying much more" if you have "unexpected illnesses or failed to budget well for more routine care." Read on to learn the possible risks and rewards of choosing a HDHP.

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

