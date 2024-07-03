How to deal with medical debt

You can negotiate, ask for a payment plan, or find a medical bill advocate

A credit card sitting on top of a stack of medical bills
One study from Medical Billing Advocates of America estimates up to 80% of medical bills contain errors
(Image credit: DNY59 / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

This month, the Biden administration announced a proposal that would offer a big break to those dealing with medical debt: removing it from the credit reports of millions of Americans. This would shield those with this type of debt from impacts to their credit, "making it easier for them to qualify for car, home and small-business loans," said The New York Times.

The bad news? The proposed rule would "most likely not take effect until early next year," and it wouldn't do anything to help relieve the medical debt itself. Further, it could lead to "unintended consequences: hospitals, for example, might be more likely to try to pursue debt in other ways — such as suing patients, garnishing their wages or cutting off care — because they no longer have the tactic of reporting to credit bureaus," said the Times.

Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

