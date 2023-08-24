American wealth disparity by the numbers

The disparity in the United States between those who have money and those who don't is continuing to rise. In the first quarter of 2023, "69% of the total wealth in the United States was owned by the top 10% of earners," according to Statista, while the "lowest 50% of earners only owned 2.4% of the total wealth."

This is because "wealth is much more highly concentrated than income, and concentration at the top has risen since the 1980s," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) reported. Data shows the scale of this climb over the last 30 years. The amount of wealth held by the top 1% of the country "rose from just under 30% in 1989 to 38.6% in 2016, " the CBPP added. Not only are the rich gaining more money, but everyone else is losing it; the share of wealth "held by the bottom 90% fell from 33.2% to 22.8%."

This phenomenon is not new and illustrates "how little wealth the bottom 50% of households have (less than 2%) and how much the top 10% have (almost three-quarters)," the CBPP reported. The wealth gap continues to affect large swaths of the economy, from Hollywood to corporate boardrooms to minimum-wage earners. As these disparities grow, the issue has "emerged as an important topic of political debate and a major public policy concern," the Brookings Institute stated. But what do the numbers show?

What are the high and low ends of the scale?

To be considered in the top 1% of all Americans, a household needs to make at least $652,657 per year, according to a study by financial adviser SmartAsset. These households earn "more than eight times as much as the median household, which sits around $75,000," the study added.