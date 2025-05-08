Exurbs: America's biggest housing trend you haven't heard of

Northeastern exurbs were the nation's biggest housing markets in 2024

Illustration depicting a split between the city and the suburbs, with a mother and child holding hands walking in between them
Exurbs are 'defined by their association with a nearby city's economy'
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Fleeing the hustle of the big city to the idyllic suburbs is a classic trope, but in recent years Americans have been shunning the suburbs in favor of another type of community: exurbs. Despite being a relatively unknown term, exurbs represented the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the United States last year, and now they look primed to become a housing movement that's here to stay.

What's an exurb?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸