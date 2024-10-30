Could 'adult dorms' save city downtowns?

'Micro-apartments' could relieve office vacancies and the housing crisis

Micro-unit modular apartments in the Kips Bay neighborhood of New York in 2015
More than 60,000 people applied to live in 14 affordable micro-unit modular apartments in Kips Bay, New York City, in 2015. The units are between 260 and 360 square feet in size, with communal spaces.
(Image credit: Richard Levine / Corbis via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

American cities have two big problems these days: Too much empty office space and not enough affordable housing. There may be a solution.

Those empty offices could be converted to "micro-apartments" — "ultracompact rentals about the size of a cruise ship cabin," said The Minnesota Star Tribune. A study from urban planners said a typical micro-apartment in Minneapolis would rent for about $750 a month, "about half the cost of a typical rental" in the city's downtown. But they would definitely be micro, about 150 square feet. Each apartment would have room for a bed, desk and half-sized refrigerator. Living room, kitchen and laundry areas would be communal shared spaces. "We're adding a lower rung on the housing ladder," said Pew Charitable Trust's Alex Horowitz.

