Is flexible working better for business?

Labour wants to end 'culture of presenteeism' and make hybrid working a 'default right' for UK employees

Working from home
The UK has one of the highest rates of remote working in Europe
The Labour government's new bill on employment rights could make flexible working a "default" entitlement for employees. 

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who will present the bill next month, said he wanted to end a "culture of presenteeism" championed by previous Conservative governments and some major businesses. Reynolds said flexible working, including the ability to work from home where possible, has been shown to "contribute to productivity" and improve staff "resilience".

