How could Tesla replace Elon Musk?

CEO is 'greatest asset and gravest risk'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the start of production at Tesla&#039;s &quot;gigafactory&quot; on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, Germany
Will he stay or will he go? Tesla last week shot down a report that its board is searching for a new CEO to replace Elon Musk atop the company. But questions about the company's future are not going away.

Finding somebody to take Musk's place is a "huge challenge" for Tesla, said Axios. There are three "practically unanswerable" questions about the process: Who could take his place? How would Musk react? What would investors think? The questions may soon need answering. Tesla has "suffered declining sales" since Musk made himself the face of the Trump administration's government-slashing efforts. Despite the company's stumbles, any new CEO "will be operating in Musk's shadow."

