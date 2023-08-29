Is the era of robotaxis over before it ever really started?

For as much as dyspeptic futurists grumble that "they promised us jet-packs" whenever it comes time to measure the utopian predictions of the past century with the decidedly more mundane present, the reality, as author William Gibson famously said, is that "the future is already here. It's just not evenly distributed yet." Consider the self-driving car: long a staple of retrofuturist forecasts, automated vehicles are slowly working their way from the pages of science fiction onto America's roadways — particularly in San Francisco, where a burgeoning driverless taxi network has become the "tip of the spear" for the self-driving auto industry, according to Professor Missy Cummings, director of George Mason University's Autonomy and Robotics Center, in The Atlantic.

As more cities prepare for an influx of driverless taxis, the Bay Area's case study has raised questions about safety, efficacy, and the need for robotic vehicles at large. Are the speed bumps in this robotaxi rollout enough to derail the nascent industry as a whole?

"Admit there are challenges and issues"

In early August, California's Public Utilities Commission approved a significant expansion for Cruise and Waymo, the state's two licensed robotaxi services, allowing them to operate 24-hour service across the whole of San Francisco, "with no limit on the number of robotaxis they can put on the roads," TechCrunch reported. The vote came "in spite of mounting opposition from residents and city agencies that have urged caution and a more incremental approach to expansion." Just one week later Cruise agreed to cut its fleet in half after one of its driverless vehicles "entered the intersection on a green light and was struck" by a fire truck which "appeared to be en route to an emergency scene," the company said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.