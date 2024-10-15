Is the world ready for Tesla's new domestic robots?

The debut of Elon Musk's long-promised "Optimus" at a Tesla event last week has renewed debate over the role — and feasibility — of commercial automatons

Illustration of a robot with a wind-up key
Not everyone is fully convinced that Optimus is the humanoid helper for which we've been waiting
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

It's been just over three years since Elon Musk predicted his then-forthcoming line of humanoid robots, dubbed "Tesla Bots" at the time, would hit the market in 2022. Suffice it to say, the tech baron's proposed schedule was more ambitiously optimistic than accurate.

Nevertheless, at last week's Cybercab event meant to showcase Tesla's new line of autonomous taxis, Musk surprised attendees by debuting a phalanx of what have since been named "Optimus" robots, which will "walk amongst you,” and serve as a "teacher, babysit your kids, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend." As demonstrated later in the evening, Optimus can even "serve drinks."

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

