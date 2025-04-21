Why does the US need China's rare earth metals?

Beijing has a 'near monopoly' on tech's raw materials

Rare earth mineral illustration with China&#039;s flag planted on top
Beijing last week imposed export controls on 'rare earth' minerals, key to the production of tech for your kitchen, car, high-tech military weapons and more
(Image credit: wildpixel / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

China has upped the ante in its trade war with the United States. Beijing last week imposed export controls on "rare earth" minerals, key elements in the production of technology for your kitchen, car, high-tech military weapons and more.

"Everything you can switch on or off likely runs" on the minerals, said Thomas Kruemmer, director of Ginger International Trade and Investment, to BBC News. One of the rare earths, neodymium, is used in "loudspeakers, computer hard drives, EV motors and jet engines." Others are used to "manufacture television and computer screens." The minerals are "abundant" in nature, said the BBC, but they are they are "very hazardous to extract." And right now, China has a "near monopoly" on the market.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸