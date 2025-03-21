Tesla Cybertrucks recalled over dislodging panels

What happened

Tesla said Thursday it was recalling almost every Cybertruck in the U.S. over a stainless steel panel that could fall off and "create a road hazard for following motorists."

Who said what

This was the eighth and "one of the largest recalls for Cybertrucks in the model's short and at times flawed history on the road," The New York Times said. Federal regulators said Tesla became aware of the brittle-adhesive problem early this year, and videos of "people ripping the panels off of Cybertrucks with their hands have gone viral in recent days," The Associated Press said.

The recall is the "latest setback" for Tesla since owner Elon Musk started slashing government agencies and workers on behalf of President Donald Trump, the AP said. "Shares have plummeted 42%" this year "as sales crater around the globe." Motorists have also "traded in a record number of Teslas" amid a "wave" of "Tesla takedown" protests, Reuters said. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday the federal government will prosecute vandalism of Tesla properties as "domestic terrorism."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Tesla said owners of the 46,096 affected Cybertrucks "may continue to drive" them until the panels are replaced free of charge.