Crypto firm Coinbase hacked, faces SEC scrutiny

The Securities and Exchange Commission has also been investigating whether Coinbase misstated its user numbers in past disclosures

Coinbase faces federal scrutiny amid hack, inflated user data
Coinbase may have to spend $180 million to $400 million to reimburse customers
(Image credit: Ahmet Serdar Eser / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Coinbase, the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, said Thursday that cybercriminals had hacked the company, stealing sensitive user data for a scheme to rob customers of crypto assets and extort the company.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸