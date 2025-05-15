Starbucks baristas strike over dress code

The new uniform 'puts the burden on baristas' to buy new clothes, said a Starbucks Workers United union delegate

Starbucks baristas work at Miami Beach location
'Customers don't care what color our clothes are when they're waiting 30 minutes for a latte'
What happened

More than 1,000 Starbucks baristas across the U.S. have gone on strike since Sunday over the company's new dress code, the Starbucks Workers United union said Wednesday. The new policy, which took effect Monday, requires baristas to wear solid black shirts and khaki, black or blue denim bottoms under their green aprons.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

