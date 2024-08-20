Can Starbucks' new CEO revive the company?

Brian Niccol has been the CEO of Chipotle since 2018 but is now moving to the coffee chain

Illustration of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol with coffee beans
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Just in time for pumpkin spice latte season, Starbucks is getting a new chief executive. The coffeehouse announced that Brian Niccol will become the new CEO of the Seattle-based company. Niccol, who has been the CEO and chair of Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle since 2018, will take over at Starbucks on Sept. 9.

Niccol will replace Laxman Narasimhan, who joined Starbucks in 2022 and served as CEO starting in 2023. In his new role, Niccol will bring a "wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth," Mellody Hobson, the lead independent director of Starbucks' board, said in a press release. The transition comes as the world's largest coffeehouse faces an uphill battle; Starbucks has seen two straight quarters of declining same-store sales and the company's overall revenue declined in Q1 this year for the first time since 2020. But Niccol had significant success at Chipotle, and some are hoping he will be able to translate that success to the coffee world.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Business Business News Starbucks Coffee Today's Big Question Finance
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸