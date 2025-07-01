Dollar faces historic slump as stocks hit new high

While stocks have recovered post-Trump tariffs, the dollar has weakened more than 10% this year

Photo illustration of the U.S. dollar falling
The last time the dollar 'weakened so much at the start of the year was 1973'
(Image credit: sefa ozel / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Major U.S. stock indexes Monday ended the first half of 2025 at new highs, erasing steep losses incurred after President Donald Trump announced unexpectedly aggressive tariffs in April. But the U.S. dollar has fared worse, suffering its "worst start to a year in more than half a century," The New York Times said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸