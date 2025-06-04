Trump's budget bill will increase the deficit. Does it matter?

Analysts worry a 'tipping point' is coming

Illustration of a $100 bill with Benjamin Franklin hiding beneath the frame
A group of six Nobel Prize-winning economists said the bill will 'weaken key safety-net programs while greatly lifting the federal debt'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The GOP budget bill is stuck in the Senate, where Republicans are having an intramural debate over how much the legislation will drive up the deficit. And on a more existential note, lawmakers are questioning what it will mean for the nation's future.

What did the commentators say?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸