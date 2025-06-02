US credit rating: what it is and why it matters

You hear a lot about the credit scores of individual consumers and how that affects their borrowing power. But what you might not realize is that governments have credit ratings, too.

Similar to those of individuals, government's credit ratings indicate how likely they are to default on their debt — and recently, the rating of the U.S. took a dip. In mid-May, the credit rating agency Moody's Ratings downgraded the U.S. credit rating by one notch, "from Aaa, the highest rating, to Aa1," said NerdWallet. It was not the first agency to do so, either. "The downgrade from Moody's means that each of the three major credit rating agencies no longer gives the United States its best rating," said The New York Times.

